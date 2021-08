A profound love for the outdoors emerged from COVID-19, and with it, the market for adventure-appropriate footwear experienced a boost. With nature’s moment here, Columbia Sportswear Co. is confident it can capitalize. “I’ve been saying since the company went public in 1998 that footwear should be the company’s largest product category,” Columbia chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle told FN last month. “We haven’t grown our footwear business as much as we want, and even though it’s [developing] nicely, our apparel business is growing at the same time, so it’s a race. The shoe business is [about] making sure we’ve got...