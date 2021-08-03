Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

8 old-school Tacoma breakfast spots to visit as Old Milwaukee Cafe closes

By ORDER REPRINT
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Tacoma diner Old Milwaukee Cafe officially closed this month, following more than a quarter-century serving Tacoma hot coffee and fresh omelets. Not to fret: There are still old-school American eateries for big plates of comfort food. Sadly none are open late-night, so rise and shine for flaky biscuits, homemade cinnamon rolls, Monte Cristo sandwiches and hashbrowns — or a burger, if that’s your jam.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tacoma, WA
Food & Drinks
Tacoma, WA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Milwaukee#Soups#Salad#Pecans#Food Drink#Monte Cristo#Portland Ave#Browns Point Diner#Homesteadwa Com#Knappsrestaurant Com#Knapp S Lounge#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy