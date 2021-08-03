8 old-school Tacoma breakfast spots to visit as Old Milwaukee Cafe closes
Longtime Tacoma diner Old Milwaukee Cafe officially closed this month, following more than a quarter-century serving Tacoma hot coffee and fresh omelets. Not to fret: There are still old-school American eateries for big plates of comfort food. Sadly none are open late-night, so rise and shine for flaky biscuits, homemade cinnamon rolls, Monte Cristo sandwiches and hashbrowns — or a burger, if that’s your jam.www.thenewstribune.com
