Fox Sports hires OWN’s Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications

By Sabrina Ortiz
prweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES: FOX Sports has hired Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications. Luckenbill is reporting to Terri Hines, EVP of communications. Luckenbill has replaced Brian Strong, who is now global head of communications at Bloomberg Media. Luckenbill is leading digital, brand and entertainment PR as well as corporate responsibility...

