Unfortunately, the Cal Thomas column of July 22 (“Truth and COVID-19“) was full of bits of information and half-truths used to create confusion regarding the virus. He criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly changing his position on masks, but the “typical mask” has never been credited with the ability to protect the wearer from infection. Only a fitted N-95 mask can do this — the purpose of a mask is to prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others. This position has not changed.