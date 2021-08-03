WesBanco experiences issues with accounts; Issues statement

Job 1920, Circ. Customer Service Rep - The Union Full Time Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1920 The customer service representative at The Union is an essential position in the growth and retention of our readership. The satisfaction of our audience is crucial to the success of all other departments at The Union. The levels below are designed to give some structure to the expectations of the position. Within each level, progressive improvement is expected. Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to): Provide excellent customer service by helping customer and carriers in the office and over the phone. Support sales growth by providing courteous, knowledgeable and informative service. Treat all external and internal customers in a professional and respectful manner Sense of urgency to resolve customer issues efficiently and effectively Continually looking for ways to permanently resolve customer issues. Organize and prioritize workload to complete tasks in the most effective manner Increasing familiarity with The Union product. Other tasks and responsibilities assigned by Circulation Managers or the demands of circumstances necessary for excellent customer service. Answer phones, check voicemails, return messages and assist walk-in customers. Accurately enter customer notes, delivery requests, stops (permanent & temporary), starts and refunds to customer accounts. Check 3rd Party Publication Portals daily and enter complaints to customer's accounts. Check email inbox and address each email appropriately & enter necessary issues into customer's accounts. Accurately enter cred it & debit card payments to customer accounts. Accurately record da ta on variety of existing Excel spreadsheets. Use email and/or Word to effectively communicate with customers & co-workers. Understand and be able to explain issues surrounding customer payments, credits and potential issues with same, including vacation stop credits. Make successful outbound calls on declined credit cards and expiring credit cards. Make calls to expiring billable accounts to retain customers. Make outbound sales calls to stopped former subscribers in order to regain subscription. Assist online subscribers with log in and access issues. Run variety of PDP (Publishing Day Processing) reports for next day paperwork. Run a variety of reports to assist department or carriers. Qualifications: Excellent customer service Good phone etiquette Ability to handle job duties with minimal supervision Excellent listening skills Ability to deal with the public and represent The Union in a professional courteous manner Sense of urgency Problem solving Good organizational skills Basic computer knowledge Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. www.swiftcom.com/careers *refer to job # 1920.