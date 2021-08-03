Cancel
‘This Will Probably Be the First Step': What Crypto Investors Should Know About the Senate Infrastructure Bill Proposal

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Senate has proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed. In the latest version of the bill, released on Sunday, the provision would require crypto "brokers" to report specific information about crypto transactions, like price points from when users bought in and sold. This would be in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated.

