2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, Le Bonheur says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Nick Hysmith, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Le Bonheur, told FOX13 he sees more young people struggling to breathe in the ICU.

He’s treated patients as young as seven weeks old to 18.

“The sickness, the illness we are seeing, is considerably more severe over the last couple of weeks than we’ve seen previously,” said Dr. Hysmith.

He said the COVID-19 Delta variant is more dangerous than the original strain.

At the beginning of the pandemic, he said children suffered from less severe infections.

“There is something about this Delta variant that I don’t think we completely understand yet, but we are seeing more of the acute symptoms we are seeing in adults,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Just last week, two children died from COVID-19, but we don’t know their ages. This brings the total to 6 young people who died at Le Bonheur since the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now, there are 8 kids at Le Bonheur with COVID-19. Two are in critical care.

Dr. Hysmith urges parents to vaccinate children ages 12 and up.

“We have thought for a while we might see this coming based on what we’ve seen across the country. I’ve said for the last few weeks this is a vaccine-preventable illness,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Meanwhile, Doctors at Methodist Hospital are treating several adult patients.

Dr. John Eick believes we will see similar numbers from last Christmas.

“Despite thinking the most dire times are behind us, we are now seeing them in front of us, and frankly, they are scary,” said Dr. Eick.

“We will surpass our peak numbers within the week, I expect that we saw back last winter.”

Both Doctors emphasize it is important to get the shot to prevent severe infection or death.

“We thought we were past this,” said Dr. Eick. “We thought we wouldn’t have to see this again.”

Dr. Hysmith said some of the patients at Le Bonheur have underlying conditions while others don’t.

He wants to emphasize, if your child isn’t eligible for the vaccine, it’s important for them to mask up.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.