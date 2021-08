A Birmingham man arrested late last year in the decade-old slaying of another man has now been indicted on capital murder. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the indictment against 34-year-old Antonio Devon Coleman on July 29, according to court records made public Thursday. He is charged with capital murder during a burglary in the 2010 shooting death of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. The Birmingham man was shot when he opened the door to his killer.