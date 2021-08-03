‘This Will Probably Be the First Step': What Crypto Investors Should Know About the Senate Infrastructure Bill Proposal

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. The whole sexiness of cryptocurrency has been its potential to disrupt the status quo, to revolutionize Wall Street and create a new democratic ethos in a global economic system has largely been dictated by the U.S. dollar since the end of World War II. Well, that allure is starting to fade as even crypto’s strongest evangelists realize they may still have to play by Washington’s rules if they want to keep literally printing money.