Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

‘This Will Probably Be the First Step': What Crypto Investors Should Know About the Senate Infrastructure Bill Proposal

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Senate has proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed. In the latest version of the bill, released on Sunday, the provision would require crypto "brokers" to report specific information about crypto transactions, like price points from when users bought in and sold. This would be in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated.

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cryptocurrency#The Washington Post#Fit Advisors#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
U.S. Politicsthv11.com

VERIFY: Are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress has already approved three separate rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. But will there be a fourth stimulus check soon appearing in your bank account?. The claim. A recent Facebook post claimed “And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on...
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Crypto Tax Exemptions Floated for $1T US Senate Bill

The bill, which seeks to fund $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements at least in part through widened tax enforcement on crypto entities, sparked backlash from the crypto community due to the possibility that it might broaden the definition of a broker to include non-custodial entities that don’t have customers nor provide those types of services. Wyden and Lummis’ amendment, proposed Thursday, seeks to limit this definition specifically to trading platforms and similar types of entities.
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

The Senate is getting serious about crypto

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: The Senate zeroes in on crypto, Monzo faces a money-laundering probe and Square buys Afterpay. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every week. The Big Story. Homing in on crypto rules. The...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Senators pitch more targeted crypto measure in infrastructure

A bipartisan group of lawmakers released an alternative cryptocurrency revenue-raising plan that could replace a current section in the infrastructure bill now under consideration in the U.S. Senate. The amendment, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Republican Senators Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis, offers a more targeted...
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

State of Crypto: Infrastructure Bill Shows Congress Sees Crypto as Here to Stay

What a week. Seven days ago, the biggest thing on my radar was a trio of congressional hearings on crypto. By Thursday, we had two massive bills seeking to enforce regulations on the industry in different ways. The first bill, the Senate’s trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure effort, would broaden the definition of a “broker” to capture all sorts of entities for the purposes of crypto tax collection. The second, by Rep. Don Beyer (D.-Va.), is much more of a long shot, but is the most comprehensive effort to regulate crypto yet.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TIME

Crypto Tax: How Congress Wants to Pay for Your New Roads

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. The whole sexiness of cryptocurrency has been its potential to disrupt the status quo, to revolutionize Wall Street and create a new democratic ethos in a global economic system has largely been dictated by the U.S. dollar since the end of World War II. Well, that allure is starting to fade as even crypto’s strongest evangelists realize they may still have to play by Washington’s rules if they want to keep literally printing money.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Next Move After Breaking $42K, Impact of New Senate Infrastructure Bill

"All About Bitcoin" takes a look at the trending stories: Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) proposes a bill that could be the most sweeping legislation yet to regulate the market, the impact of the new Senate infrastructure bill, which looks to collect $28 billion in crypto taxes, and bitcoin logs its biggest weekly price gain in three months as illiquid supply hits record high. Plus, the global implications of China's continued crypto crackdown. Bitmain's Irene Gao and OANDA's Edward Moya join the discussions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy