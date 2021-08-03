Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant; Sierra FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIERRA AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates most of the thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area diminishing. However, between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emory Pass and Iron Creek Camp Ground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED