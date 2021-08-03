Celtic music powerhouse duo featured in After Dinner Music Series
Hanz Araki and Bethany Waickman will perform in the After Dinner Music Series from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, in Bicentennial Park in Denmark. Considered one of the most talented Irish musicians in America today, flautist, whistle player, singer, and Juno Award winner, Araki has been lauded by publications and audiences alike. He has teamed with the Jewel of the Adirondacks, Waickman for a powerhouse evening of Celtic Music.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0