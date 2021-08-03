Spend A Memorable Day Tubing Down The Mighty Kennebec River

One of the best things about living, and playing, in Central Maine is our amazing waterways. Serene ponds, massive lakes and, of course, the mighty Kennebec River. Some people love the idea of taking on the river in a speedboat or pontoon boat. Others like to enjoy the river in a raft or kayak. But, if your idea of a day on the river is lazily floating down the river with a group of friends, chilled drink in hand, you need to book a trip with Bullfrog Adventures.