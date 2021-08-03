Poland-based school district offering remote learning to medically vulnerable young students
POLAND — Kindergarten and elementary school students in Regional School Unit 16 will have the conditional option to continue remote learning this year. RSU 16 administrators plan to keep a remote learning option for the coming academic year for students through sixth grade, “who are determined to be medically unable to attend school in person because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”www.sunjournal.com
