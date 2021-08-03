Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Andrew Cuomo must 'do the right thing' and resign

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON8PO_0bGlN1Se00
© Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

In New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ’s third inaugural address, delivered in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island, the governor declared, “When they write the history books, and they ask us, 'Well, what did you do in the face of anger and division? What did you do when people were disillusioned?' Let New York's answer be that in that defining moment we brought healing and light and hope and progress and action.”

In the wake of today’s damning 165-page report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo has the ability to bring that “healing and light and hope” that he promised in his address, by resigning his office. In response to the attorney general’s report, the governor’s defiance in his recorded speech today, doubling down on the idea that the 11 women who have come forward are either lying or misremembering interactions, only further proves that Cuomo is unfit to serve one more day in public life.

The report itself paints a horrifying picture of an elected official, unbounded by any kind of societal norms or expectations and, in the report’s own words, “enabled” by some of the people he appointed and surrounded himself with in the governor’s office. Fortunately for New Yorkers, though, we live in a democratic republic where voters decide who represents them, and despite Cuomo’s three gubernatorial election successes, he is not the king of New York nor the emperor of Albany, serving indefinitely.

One of the more disturbing aspects of this independent investigation involves Charlotte Bennett, an aide to the governor who joined his office in January 2019. The following January, in a private conversation, Bennett told Cuomo that she herself had been the victim of sexual assault in college and that that “experience motivated her to work in politics.” According to the report, the governor went on to probe Bennett about the details of her attack, and would repeatedly bring her assault up in conversation, while pressing her with inappropriate questions and innuendo.

Equally troubling, the report found that Cuomo also appeared to have repeatedly assaulted a member of his protective detail, a New York State Trooper, tasked with ensuring his own personal safety. In accounts provided in the attorney general’s report, the trooper relayed multiple instances of both verbal harassment, that also escalated to unwanted touching, including kissing. The idea that any elected official would take advantage of his position to harass an individual responsible for his own security and wellbeing is beyond devastating and a clear indictment.

There must be only one set of rules for everyone in public life, especially once an independent investigation is carried out, evidence is presented, witness statements are sworn and a report like this one is conclusive. Americans by and large hate hypocrites in politics, nearly as much as they dislike political opportunists. As a lifelong Democrat, it was important for me personally and publicly to condemn Andrew Cuomo, just as it is equally important for my Republican friends to do the same with serial harassers on their side of the aisle. Back on March 15, I called publicly for the governor to resign. At that point, all the accusations had not been verified independently, but today’s report was decisive, comprehensive and overwhelming, with investigators speaking to 179 different individuals and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence. And as Attorney General James said in today’s press conference, that evidence painted a “deeply disturbing yet clear picture.”

In addition to that disturbing picture, the governor himself set forward a “Zero Tolerance Policy” back in 2013, when he tweeted, “There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.” What was true in 2013, is true now, and the governor must do the right thing and step aside.

Kevin Walling is a Democratic campaign strategist, Truman National Security Project partner, vice president at HGCreative and a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business and Bloomberg TV + Radio. Follow him on Twitter @kevinpwalling.

Comments / 43

The Hill

The Hill

296K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#The Statue Of Liberty#New Yorkers#Americans#Republican#Democratic#Hgcreative#Fox News#Fox Business#Bloomberg Tv Radio#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

Concha torches Chris Cuomo: 'Resign from CNN and go work for the Democratic Party'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and torched CNN for not taking anchor Chris Cuomo off the air. The New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser. The CNN star himself was also swept up in the AG's report, which revealed that he took part in drafting a response for the governor to the allegations against him on Feb. 28.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.

Comments / 43

Community Policy