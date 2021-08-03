Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Liberal Virginia prosecutors’ ouster sought by petition

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-based group with Republican ties is launching an effort to have three liberal prosecutors in northern Virginia removed from office.

The group called Virginians for Safe Communities said it will collect petitions seeking to oust the three prosecutors who were elected in 2019 on reform-based agendas — Steve Descano in Fairfax County, Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County.

The group blames the prosecutors for an increase in crime, arguing that they’ve gone soft on criminals.

They are seeking to use a process in Virginia law that allows for a trial of sorts if petitioners collect signatures equal to 10% of the votes cast in that official’s election. If the signatures are collected, a judge could then hold a trial to determine whether the official has engaged in “neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties.”

Conservatives in northern Virginia upset about prolonged school closures have launched a similar effort against some school board members. A hearing is scheduled later this month in the first such petition submitted against Fairfax County school board member Elaine Tholen.

In a tweet, Descano said, “Our reform agenda has been embraced by the vast majority of Fairfax County residents. But a fringe group of far-right Republicans is seeking - in true Trump fashion - to undermine the will of the voters by recalling me and reformist NoVa colleagues.”

Two of the group’s board members, Sean Kennedy and Ian Prior, have previously worked for Republican officials and organizations. But they say their effort is nonpartisan.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#Northern Virginia#Petitions#Fringe#Ap#Conservatives#Republicans#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Cheri Beasley’s campaign manager, finance director quit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two top campaign officials working to elect North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley have decided to leave the campaign. Beasley’s campaign manager, Katie Gladstone, will remain on staff for the next couple weeks as her team transitions to a new leader. Margaret Nelson, Beasley’s finance director, left in July.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Kentucky State University board member rescinds resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Frankfort attorney who had previously submitted his resignation from Kentucky State University’s governing board has rescinded his resignation, The State Journal reported. Concerns over the the financial health of Kentucky’s sole public historically Black university and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials culminated in the...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee says court ruling prohibits new eviction pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s court system won’t follow a new COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratorium by President Joe Biden’s administration, reasoning that a federal appeals court for its region has already decided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have authority to issue pauses on eviction. Attorneys helping tenants...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to stop private businesses from requiring their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The request made Monday drew a quick rebuke from Dan Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Industry, who said in a statement Thursday that courts, along with federal and state laws, have consistently upheld employers’ rights to require vaccinations.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday offered “profound gratitude” to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as he signed legislation to award them Congressional Gold Medals for their service. The president thanked the officers for saving the lives of members of Congress during those “tragic hours” of the attack seven months ago.
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Delaware inmate who left work crew found in Jersey

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware inmate who escaped from a prison work crew last week has been found in New Jersey, officials said. Philip Jester, 31, left a Plummer Community Corrections Center work crew that was assigned to the Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington on July 30, the Department of Correction said in a news release. A warrant for escape after conviction was issued for Jester, who was serving time for burglary, officials said. On Thursday, officials announced that Jester was found by the Penns Grove Police Department and extradition to Delaware is pending.

Comments / 2

Community Policy