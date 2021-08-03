Bill Anderson Talks 'Thankful,' Carly Pearce and 60 Years as a Grand Ole Opry Member [Interview]
When Bill Anderson put together a three-song set to celebrate 60 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry (commemorated on July 17 at the Opry House), two country classics instantly sprung to mind: "Po Folks," Whisperin' Bill's hit in the summer of '61, and "City Lights," which put Anderson on the songwriting map after Ray Price kept it at No. 1 for 13 weeks in 1958. With his third selection, Anderson punctuated one of the most special setlists of his career with a deeply personal song he seldom sings in public, "Thankful."www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0