Bill Anderson Talks 'Thankful,' Carly Pearce and 60 Years as a Grand Ole Opry Member [Interview]

Carol Burnett and Jim Nabors were two of the funniest comedians and Hollywood personalities of the 1960s and beyond, and when the close friends joined forces, it made for some real entertainment. Burnett was of course the brilliant comedian who hosted The Carol Burnett Show on CBS from 1967 to 1978, the first woman to host a comedy variety show of that sort. Jim Nabors was the actor and singer behind the lovable character Gomer Pyle, who first appeared on the sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show, and then on his own spinoff show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. Burnetts and Nabors' friendship first began when Burnett saw Nabors on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. and sent him a fan letter. The two later met in New York and started up a friendship. Nabors was often a guest star on The Carol Burnett Show, with Burnett even starting off season with Nabors joining the show.