CDC announces new eviction ban for most of US

By The Associated Press
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, ending some of the political pressure being placed on President Joe Biden. The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant...

