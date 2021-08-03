Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Design Theory: How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion

By Layla Ilchi
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The fashion industry is always searching for which designer is going to be the next big thing, and Instagram account @UpNextDesigner has become the go-to resource to find just that.

Up Next Designer was created by fashion publicist Albert Ayal to spotlight emerging designers and fashion students from across the world to give them the media exposure that’s typically given to larger brands.

More from WWD

“I would do a lot of research based on all the brands I work with and I would find all of these unique brands and I’d reach out to them,” Ayal said. “Everyone had a different story, but sort of the same small business struggles. I started UND just by regularly posting these brands I thought were cool and spoke to me and the following just grew and turned into this place where fashion stylists, editors, designers and celebrities could come together and celebrate young emerging talent.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

Ayal curates the Instagram account based off of his own research of up-and-coming designers. He regularly looks to fashion schools to find talent and connects with the students to follow their progress and share their work. He also gives a closer look at many of the designers through Instagram Stories, posting “day in the life” content or videos at the designers’ studios.

While Up Next Designer launched several years ago, it’s gotten a surge of interest in the last few months as many celebrities and stylists have started following the account. Ayal stated one of his biggest and earliest follows was from Kylie Jenner, which he got when the account had roughly 5,000 followers. Now, Up Next Designer boasts more than 95,000 followers.

With a large, steadily growing following, Ayal has achieved his mission of bringing attention to these emerging designers. He said the designers have coined the phrase the “up next effect,” which is when their designs are featured on the account and they get inundated with messages and purchases from customers and stylists.

“It’s so exciting for me to post somebody and just watch what happens,” Ayal said. “When I post a designer, they show me their messages and who reaches out. The feeling I have watching these designers get the recognition they deserve and the attention they deserve is unreal.”

Ayal also uses the account to make connections between the designers and celebrity stylists. Through Up Next Designer, celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Normani and many others have connected with emerging designers to wear the clothing during major events or appearances.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

His first connection for Kylie Jenner was with Los Angeles-based designer Erika Maish, who designed a matching beaded set that Jenner posted a photo of herself in when on vacation earlier this year. Jenner’s photo resulted in an influx of DMs and requests for the look and helped put the designer on the map.

Most recently, Ayal connected with Cardi B and Normani’s stylist, Kollin Carter, for the cover art for the musicians’ single, “Wild Side.” Cardi B and Normani were seen wearing matching blue sculptural dresses by Brooklyn-based fashion designer Kim Mesches.

Ayal plans to continue spotlighting emerging talent through the Up Next Designer Instagram page, but he also has plans to expand the platform into its own website that he hopes can serve as a database for followers, stylists and editors to find emerging designers in a directory that’s categorized by country and region and offers more information about each designer.

“It’s a lot of work, but it keeps me happy and makes me feel good about myself to give back to the fashion community,” he said. “Giving back to these designers and helping them grow, it’s awesome.”

READ MORE HERE:

Design Theory: How Boys Lie Became a Coveted Loungewear Brand

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Beauty Brand Color Dept.

The Major Fashion Brands Participating in the Tokyo Olympics

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Normani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Trends#Next Designer#Instagram Stories#Beauty Brand Color Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Fall 2021 Men’s Contemporary Trend: Urban Utility

Utilitarian-inspired dressing is the perfect look for channeling the outdoors, whether hitting the trains or heading to your backyard to finally getting around to that DIY project. This perfect blend of comfort and style has been a go-to trend for several seasons now, and the reemergence of utility wear, offers...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Cape Crusaders: Designers Bring Back a Staple of Heroes — and Villains

As superfluous as it might seem, the cape ranks as one of the more functional and versatile garments in men’s fashion history. Military cloaks and capes worn by British and Russian soldiers in the 1920s and 1930s offered protection from foul weather, and also doubled as a groundsheet and makeshift tent, according to Andrew Groves, a professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster in London.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

DeWanda Wise Meditates on Knowing What’s Meant for Her

It’s incredibly reassuring to talk to DeWanda Wise. In the midst of the Unprecedented Times that have become our modern-day reality, Wise is a beacon of calm, cool and collected, living in the moment and not letting herself worry about what’s to come down the road (or maybe she’s just a really good actor).
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
WWD

Bar Blondeau Joins Le Crocodile at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn

Lemon’s, the seasonal Williamsburg rooftop bar at the Wythe Hotel, won’t reopen its doors — but it isn’t a pandemic casualty. The sixth-floor space was always destined for a different identity: Bar Blondeau, a French-style bar helmed by Golden Age Hospitality restaurateur Jon Neidich and chef partners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.
crossroadstoday.com

Kendall Jenner hailed as ‘biggest fashion icon there is right now’

Kendall Jenner has been hailed as the “biggest fashion icon” in the world. The model and reality star will launch a limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You on July 25 – with a second planned for later this year – and she’s been praised by those involved.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza Crystal-Covered Gucci Playsuit Is Driving Trends, According Lyst

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza style is already driving fashion trends. During the Chicago music festival — the first to kick off the delayed summer festival season — the “Plastic Hearts” musician wore a range of stylish ensembles for various sets, ranging from a red leotard and Saint Laurent cardigan to a blue Alled-Martinez T-shirt with silver go-go boots. However, Cyrus’ boldest ensemble — a custom crystal-covered red jumpsuit and white platform boots, both by Gucci — has caused searches to spike on Lyst. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Specifically, the singer’s Gucci outfit increased the...
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Very Intense Crocs, and People Love Them on Amazon

If you ever doubted that Kendall Jenner can pull literally anything off, hear me out. Jenner is hardly a stranger to "ugly" shoes, often pairing chunky slide sandals with her leggings and baggy jeans. The same can be said for her casual look this week in L.A. Jenner donned an oversize sweatshirt, gray knit pants, and a pair of Crocs. They're not just plain black Crocs—they're the camo ones that look like the woods. And yes, she made them fashion (sorry, had to).
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner wears THE fashion trend of the summer with this (second-hand) top

Kylie Jenner: She’s already wearing the colorful bralette trend of the summer. Kylie Jenner’s designer collection is becoming more impressive by the day. With the help of her stylist Jill Jacobs, Kylie Jenner has clearly developed a passion for finding old catwalk looks and then giving them new life – just think of what she did with “throwback” Dior, Chanel and Gucci. Your latest vintage piece? A criss cross-top from Versace’s spring 2005 collection. Yes, the 2000s are back!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Juicy Couture, Forever 21 Collab for Second Collection Inspired by Y2K

Juicy Couture and Forever 21 are teaming up again. The brands will launch another collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s, which follows the success of their first capsule release in March. The collaboration will include pieces such as scrunchies, bucket hats, Juicy Couture’s iconic velour tracksuits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, cropped tops and bike shorts.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Influencer Devon Lee Carlson Designs Collection for Marc Jacobs

Click here to read the full article. Influencer, multihyphenate and Los Angeles girl-about-town Devon Lee Carlson is now adding another slash to her résumé: She’s collaborated with Marc Jacobs to design a seven-piece collection of clothing and accessories for the label. The capsule’s ruffled slipdress, sweat suit, T-shirt and handbag designs hark back to Marc Jacobs’ designs from the early Aughts, which is exactly the aesthetic that Carlson peddles to her followers on Instagram — as well as through her Wildflower Cases cell phone accessories business and various creative projects. In May, she styled Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” music video,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire: Here Are the Best Fenty Beauty Products That Built Her Empire

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Rihanna is officially a billionaire, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, Forbes announced today. But the bulk of the pop star’s monumental fortune, which Forbes has estimated at $1.7 billion, doesn’t come from the artist’s chart-topping music, but rather from her successful venture into the beauty and fashion space. Fenty Beauty, of which she is now confirmed to own 50%, is valued...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The 7 Biggest Fashion Fears Stylists Are Seeing Now (And How To Fix Them)

Look, fashion can be confusing and, honestly, pretty hard to keep up with at times; are skinny jeans in or out? Ballet flats are cool again? It’s frustrating to navigate the sentiment of staying “on trend” ––and avoiding Gen-Z virally deeming what you once thought was cool as “cheugy” (read basic, overdone, outdated) on TikTok — while equally abiding by your own personal style. It’s no wonder that this creates a recipe for fashion fears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy