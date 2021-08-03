Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie
New Yorker writer Jane Mayer, the author of the book Dark Money, has once again done great reporting to show how Milwaukee’s Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation is perhaps the biggest funder of groups trying to undermine America’s elections by spreading the Big Lie that President Joe Biden wasn’t legally elected. And its board member Cleta Mitchell is the key figure pushing for this funding, while working as a lawyer and activist with most of major groups working to invalidate a legal election.urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 0