Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie

Americans — at least some of them — are falling for two big lies. The one lie we know about — the dangerous canard that somehow last year’s presidential election was fraudulent. All the Republicans who have enabled some piece of this lie, such as by voting to set aside the actual election results or staging next week’s ridiculous “election integrity rally” in Lynchburg, have set the country on a path toward a dark and terrible place that will make the events of Jan. 6 look like child’s play. They will bear the opprobrium of history if we ever get there. Fortunately, there’s still time to turn away from that lie, by calling out and isolating the self-serving Donald Trump and his conspiracy-theory acolytes, something far too Republicans have had the courage to do.