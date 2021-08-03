Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie

By Bruce Murphy
Urban Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorker writer Jane Mayer, the author of the book Dark Money, has once again done great reporting to show how Milwaukee’s Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation is perhaps the biggest funder of groups trying to undermine America’s elections by spreading the Big Lie that President Joe Biden wasn’t legally elected. And its board member Cleta Mitchell is the key figure pushing for this funding, while working as a lawyer and activist with most of major groups working to invalidate a legal election.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mayer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heritage Foundation#Big Lie#Charity#New Yorker#Harry Bradley Foundation#Pro Republican#Freedomworks#The Bradley Foundation#The Allen Bradley Company#Rockwell International#John Birch Society#Olin Foundation#Democrat#Conservatives#The Federalist Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
MoviesThe New Yorker

The Big Money Behind the Big Lie

It was tempting to dismiss the show unfolding inside the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, as an unintended comedy. One night in June, a few hundred people gathered for the première of “The Deep Rig,” a film financed by the multimillionaire founder of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Styled as a documentary, the movie asserts that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen by supporters of Joe Biden, including by Antifa members who chatted about their sinister plot on a conference call. The evening’s program featured live appearances by Byrne and a local QAnon conspiracist, BabyQ, who claimed to be receiving messages from his future self. They were joined by the film’s director, who had previously made an exposé contending that the real perpetrators of 9/11 were space aliens.
ProtestsFox News

'The Five' on Olympic medal protesters, Democratic Party

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Greg Gutfeld, Katie Pavlich, Richard Fowler, and Jesse Watters. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is THE FIVE.
Presidential Electionheraldcourier.com

Their View: The ‘big lie’ about an urban-rural vaccine divide

Americans — at least some of them — are falling for two big lies. The one lie we know about — the dangerous canard that somehow last year’s presidential election was fraudulent. All the Republicans who have enabled some piece of this lie, such as by voting to set aside the actual election results or staging next week’s ridiculous “election integrity rally” in Lynchburg, have set the country on a path toward a dark and terrible place that will make the events of Jan. 6 look like child’s play. They will bear the opprobrium of history if we ever get there. Fortunately, there’s still time to turn away from that lie, by calling out and isolating the self-serving Donald Trump and his conspiracy-theory acolytes, something far too Republicans have had the courage to do.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Ohio special election: A good day for Democrats

Democrats got a double dose of welcome news in two Ohio special congressional elections yesterday, fending off a left-wing candidate in one district, while a Donald Trump -backed coal lobbyist won the Republican nod in another. It's usually a mistake to make too much of special elections. But Democratic leaders,...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Societycitywatchla.com

Rise of the Right: How the Vaudeville Left Fuels White Supremacy

It pervades all parts of the ideological spectrum. As I discussed in my CounterPunch piece last week, numerous polls show that Republicans, independents, and Democrats embrace white nationalism, even if it is most popular on the right. In my last essay, I talked about the success of the Republican Party...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Federal Eviction Ban Covers Metro Milwaukee

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Tuesday announced a new, narrower moratorium on evictions through Oct. 3, which would protect struggling renters in areas of the U.S. that have been hit hardest by soaring COVID-19 infection rates. The targeted eviction ban comes days after a federal moratorium in place since...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Atlantic

How the Bobos Broke America

This article was published online on August 2, 2021. The dispossessed set out early in the mornings. They were the outsiders, the scorned, the voiceless. But weekend after weekend—unbowed and undeterred—they rallied together. They didn’t have much going for them in their great battle against the privileged elite, but they did have one thing—their yachts.
Politicskennetttimes.com

As the Big Lie unravels, the PA GOP looks pretty bad

We might just be at a tipping point when it comes to The Big Lie. Never mind the facts that Donald Trump lost the national race by somewhere around seven million votes and lost a solid margin in the Electoral College. And forget for a second, that Trump lost Pennsylvania to Joe Biden by about 80,000 votes in an election that has had multiple checks and audits to assure there was virtually not fraud or error and not anywhere near enough to change the result.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump makes Ashli Babbitt, killed in the Capitol riot, into a martyr. Why that's so dangerous.

When Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot dead by police while trying to force her way through a barricaded door protecting members of the House of Representatives from a mob of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, she was energized in part by then-President Donald Trump's big lie that Democrats were hard at work stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy