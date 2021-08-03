Cancel
Offspring Drummer Pete Parada Leaves Band, Cites Not Getting COVID Vaccine Due To Pre-Existing Condition

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Parada, the drummer for The Offspring, has announced he’s no longer in the band in a lengthy statement citing not getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to a pre-existing health condition. Parada shared his statement via Instagram noting, “I’ve got some unfortunate and difficult news to share. I know many...

Public Health

Offspring drummer can’t get COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons, so won’t play at upcoming shows

In a lengthy Twitter thread and post on his Instagram, Offspring drummer Pete Parada explains why he won’t be joining his band for their upcoming performances. Saying he has some “unfortunate and difficult news to share,” Parada reveals, “Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these [COVID-19 vaccines,] my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time.”
Celebrities

Pete Parada dropped from The Offspring over vaccine refusal

Pete Parada says he has been dropped from The Offspring for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Pete, 48, shared a lengthy statement on social media, where he claimed his doctor advised him against getting the vaccine, and as a result, he has been told not to report for tour or studio dates with the band.
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

The Offspring Boots Its Drummer for Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine

The Offspring has kicked out its drummer over his refusal to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Pete Parada said on Instagram that the band had already found a replacement for him for its upcoming tour and warned him against coming to the studio to record. The ouster didn’t seem to change Parada’s mind about the jab. He wrote, “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour…I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same… Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.” Guillain-Barré Syndrome has been identified in a small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, but not in those who have received shots made by Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Public Health

Music
Public Health
The Independent

Public Health
EatThis

Public Health

Public Health

Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Public Health

POTUS

Public Health
EatThis

