Biden’s plan to turn Central America into a ‘kettle’ for migrants

By Marc Steiner
Real News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s plan for “security and prosperity” in Central America appears to be a continuation of the longstanding policy of US intervention in Latin America and economic exploitation of its people and resources. Experts not only doubt that the Biden administration’s plan will do much to mitigate the political, economic, and climate-related issues driving migrants to leave their home countries for the United States, but fear that it will exacerbate said issues while leaving migrants in ever more precarious positions. In this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks to professor Aviva Chomsky about the larger goals of Biden’s Central America policy and the humanitarian havoc it could create. Chomsky is professor of history and coordinator of the Latin American Studies program at Salem State University in Massachusetts; she is the author of many acclaimed books, including Central America’s Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence, and the Roots of Migration.

