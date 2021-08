A Swedish man who stole over $16 million in cryptocurrency as part of a bogus investment scam was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday. Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, 47, convinced at least 3,575 people to invest in a fraudulent scheme called "Eastern Metals Securities" and send him funds in the form of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that he then used for his personal enrichment, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). He pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, securities fraud and wire fraud on March 3.