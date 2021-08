ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is planning to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas this fall. The gather is necessary to return the five HMAs to the appropriate management level, and any mares released back into the HMAs will be treated with fertility control, according to a press release. The BLM plans to start gathering horses in early October.