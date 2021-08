Click here to read the full article. Without question the state of travel is evolving in light of the coronavirus crisis, but the retailer Hudson is debuting its own evolution in airports. Hudson, a Dufry company, is introducing Evolve by Hudson, a concept shop format geared for its stores in airports. The retailer has more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, tourist locations and other points of interest.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 The Evolve by Hudson debut is a shift by the company to larger, more integrated store concepts. Shoppers will find different brands in sunglasses,...