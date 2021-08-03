Picturesque Family Oasis

“Growing up, Victoria and I were library kids,” says Marcus Ford (@marcsford), referencing the couple’s love of reading. So when it came to overhauling their home’s lackluster living space, having a cozy spot to curl up with a good book was a top priority. “We wanted to have a room that felt like the best library you’ve ever been to,” says Marcus. But the likely spot for this endeavor was the bowling alley–esque 25-by-15-foot living room. Awkward space aside, its underwhelming architecture was far from warm and welcoming—hardly the ideal spot to get lost in literature. But a few smart updates (built-in shelves, a tufted leather sofa) take the space from boring to bookish. Take a look at the amazing transformation...