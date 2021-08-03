Picturesque Family Oasis

A stunning deep violet clematis set off by bright, low- growing yellow, pink, and red-orange flowers greets one at the front corner of this property. Beyond the clematis, down the neatly mowed side lawn, one sees a white hydrangea against green, rounded tall grass. What a creative surprise this sight leads to. Garry Bollinger and Dawn Fogarty have made of an unplanted, sloping piece of ground a garden oasis with a waterfall, soil terraces full of flora, several inviting patios, interesting objects often found by surprise, hand-crafted bird houses, and an arbor/pergola. Garry and Dawn cordially welcome visitors to view their garden. What they have done over a few years inspires both friends and neighbors; the more one looks, the more one sees and, thus, admires their gardening and building achievements.
