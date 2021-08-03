Tribal and conservation groups announce plans of lawsuit against DEQ over dismissal of Hecla challenge
Multiple tribal and conservation groups announced plans on Tuesday to challenge an attempt by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to sidestep enforcing the state’s “bad actor” law against a mining company and its CEO, who the groups say left Montana taxpayers with a multi-million-dollar tab worth of environmental cleanup after it abandoned a large-scale mining operation in the late ’90s.dailymontanan.com
Comments / 0