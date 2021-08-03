Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Tribal and conservation groups announce plans of lawsuit against DEQ over dismissal of Hecla challenge

By Keith Schubert
dailymontanan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple tribal and conservation groups announced plans on Tuesday to challenge an attempt by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to sidestep enforcing the state’s “bad actor” law against a mining company and its CEO, who the groups say left Montana taxpayers with a multi-million-dollar tab worth of environmental cleanup after it abandoned a large-scale mining operation in the late ’90s.

dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Deq#Hecla Mining Co#Pegasus Gold Corp#Zortman Landusky#Earthjustice#Montanans#The Montana Free Press#The Rock Creek Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StateLaurel Outlook

Tribes, conservation groups to challenge Montana’s failure to enforce “Bad Actor” law

On Tuesday tribes and conservation groups announced plans to file a legal action to require the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to fulfill its legal duty to enforce the “bad actor” law against Hecla Mining Co. and Hecla CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr. In a response motion filed yesterday in State District Court, the groups informed the court that, as intervenors, they cannot stand in the way of DEQ’s decision to dismiss its case, however they intend to take independent legal action against DEQ for its failure to protect Montana from predatory corporate executives, comply with the law, and enforce the “bad actor” requirement of the Metal Mine Reclamation Act.
Daily Inter Lake

Tribes, conservation groups sue state for ending 'bad actor' lawsuit

The Fort Belknap Indian Community and a coalition of environmental nonprofit groups said this week they plan to sue the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for failing to uphold its duties under the Metal Mine Reclamation Act. In a filing Aug. 2 in Lewis and Clark County District Court, the...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Groups Voluntarily Ditch Lawsuit Against Tossed Methane Rule

Environmental groups and states dropped their lawsuit against a Trump-era oil and gas methane rule that was scrapped through the Congressional Review Act. All parties agreed to drop the suit since the rule is “is now without force or effect and cannot be re-promulgated,” according to a motion filed Thursday at the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Williston, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Pipeline Company to Pay $35 Million in Fines for Largest-Ever Inland Spill of Produced Water from Oil Drilling

(Williston, ND) -- The Department of Justice today filed criminal charges under the Clean Water Act against Summit Midstream Partners LLC, a North Dakota pipeline company that discharged 29 million gallons of produced water from its pipeline near Williston over the course of nearly five months in 2014-2015. The discharge of more than 700,000 barrels of “produced water” – a waste product of hydraulic fracturing – contaminated land, groundwater, and over 30 miles of tributaries of the Missouri River. The spill, believed to be the largest inland spill in history, was visible in photographs taken by satellites orbiting the earth.
Jonesport, MEmainepublic.org

Environmental Group Challenging Permit For Proposed Down East Fish Farm

A new conflict is emerging over large-scale fish-farming in Maine. The local chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing a discharge permit granted by the Department of Environmental Protection to Kingfish Maine, which plans to grow up to 8,000 metric tons of yellowtail a year in a land-based facility in Jonesport.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Groups challenge approval of Scapegoat trout kill, restocking plan

Several environmental groups are asking a federal judge to halt a plan approved by the U.S. Forest Service allowing state biologists to kill non-native rainbow trout in the Scapegoat Wilderness and replace them with native westslope cutthroat trout. Groups including Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Friends of...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Must Face Malpractice Suit Over Emissions Requirements

An Ohio egg farm’s lawsuit alleging a law firm failed to include the proper terms regarding emissions requirements in a lease agreement is timely and can proceed, a federal court in the state ruled. Ohio Fresh Eggs LLC and Ohio Investments Co. LLC decided to “exit the egg business” in...
Oregon Stateroguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/4 – Firefighters Continue Progress in Keeping Fires Small Across SW Oregon District, Fire Near Zane Grey Cabin On Rogue River National Recreation Trail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Widespread smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Thursday– Areas...
Agriculturebloomberglaw.com

Drought-Stricken Colorado Mulls Water Measuring for Agriculture

Colorado is proposing to ramp up requirements that agricultural water users, ranging from big companies to small mom-and-pop farms, measure the amount of water they divert from streams, rivers and waterways. The state engineer says a statewide rule is necessary to prepare Colorado for a water-scarce future. Some water users,...
Nevada StatePosted by
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open in Jackpot, Nevada

Jackpot, Nevada is almost on the very northeastern corner of the state, some 70 miles north of Wells. As the name implies, casinos have traditionally sustained the economy of Jackpot, and the business closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic sent the town of nearly 2,000 residents into a steep economic nose dive.
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

Seabridge poised for gold drilling in Nevada

Seabridge Gold Inc. [SEA-TSX, SA-NYSE] said Thursday it is mobilizing equipment needed to initiate drilling at its 100%-owned Snowstorm project in Nevada. Snowstorm is located 15 kilometres north of Turquoise Ridge on the blind extension of the prolific Getchell Trend. The company said this drilling program is designed to follow-up on results that found discrete gold-bearing intervals hosted within a similar structural setting and rocks as the Turquoise Ridge Mine, which is part of a gold mining joint venture owned by Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NYSE] and Newmont Corp., [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE].
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') with respect to a preliminary economic assessment ('PEA') for its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The technical report, entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia,' with an effective date of June 23, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'), follows the previous announcement on June 23, 2021. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$,' unless otherwise stated.
Businessdallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Commences Geophysical Work Program at the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground geophysical survey program at the Company's wholly owned Freeman Creek Gold Property (the 'Property'). The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.
EnvironmentThe Spokesman-Review

Wildfire growth forces expanded closures on North Idaho’s St. Joe Ranger District

Wildfire growth in the Idaho Panhandle has forced expanded closures in the St. Joe Ranger District. As of Tuesday, the area closure encompasses the headwaters of the St. Joe River, from Avery upstream. The eastern boundary is the Montana state line and the southern boundary is the border between the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest. Roads that make up the area closure perimeter are not closed, but all roads and trails within the closure are. Moon Pass and the Route of the Hiawatha remain open, according to a Panhandle National Forest news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy