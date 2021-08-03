Cancel
Yuma, CO

Big day this Friday in Yuma!

By Kindi Kirchenschlager
southplattesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community for Unity event will take place in downtown Yuma in a couple of days. There are events scheduled throughout the day. Main Street will be blocked off starting at 7 a.m. on Friday from First Avenue to Fourth Avenue so that the day can be enjoyed safely by all the businesses, vendors, shoppers, and children. First Avenue to Second Avenue will be blocked until midnight. Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue will open up at 7 p.m. There will be an all-day bake sale in different areas of Main Street and highway businesses throughout the day.

www.southplattesentinel.com

