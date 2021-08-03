Arkansas visit surprises 2023 wide receiver Asaad Waseem

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin's former and current jobs will soon collide in the SEC. A week ago, traditional powers Texas and Oklahoma were officially welcomed into the SEC after the conference's 14 presidents unanimously voted to invite the storied programs. The institutions are officially set to join the conference in 2025, when their Big 12 media rights expire, though the assumption is that the Longhorns and Sooners will work their way out earlier, which would require a collective contract buyout of more than $150 million.
Comments / 0