Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas visit surprises 2023 wide receiver Asaad Waseem

By Danny West
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razorbacks hosted a pair of major targets from the state of Florida on Saturday, including highly-rated three-star wide receiver Asaad Waseem of West Orange High School in Winter Garden.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Winter Garden, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#West Orange High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Nick Saban At Alabama Practice Is Going Viral

It’s only August, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban is already in mid-season form. Earlier this week, a video of Saban went viral on social media. He was visibly fired up for Friday’s fall practice session, as he was seen showing his offensive players proper fundamentals. Saban wasn’t chewing his...
247Sports

Arkansas Visit List for Saturday

With the final week of July being a contact period, Arkansas plans to bring prospects back to campus this Saturday for a cookout and an end-of-summer recruiting event prior to starting fall camp next week.
Florida State247Sports

Emory Jones has some serious tools to be great as Florida's starter

After Kyle Trask lit up the air space in Gainesville for all of the 2020 and a lot of the 2019 seasons, most are prepared for a step back in terms of all of that passing production. That’s a really fair assessment of the situation and not a slight on fourth-year redshirt sophomore Emory Jones who is expected to be the starting quarterback on opening day. But Florida head coach Dan Mullen knows that Jones has plenty of talent to carry the mantle as the next quarterback he tutors and do so in a big way.
Arkansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee picks up commitment from 2022 wide receiver out of Arkansas

Since the start of July, the Tennessee Volunteers have been fairly hot on the recruiting trails, adding 8 players to their 2022 recruiting class. The eighth player in that group, 3-star WR Chas Nimrod, announced his commitment to Josh Heupel’s program on Thursday evening. As you can see below, the...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

In-state wide receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Camps and in-person evaluations were more important this year than in the past. The majority of recruits throughout the country were not properly evaluated in the last year due to COVID-19. The top-tier programs, like Alabama, were patient in-terms of accepting commitments until prospects were seen in person in June.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Demetris Robertson will be late arrival to Auburn preseason camp

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn's newest offensive weapon is not yet on campus. Demetris Robertson, a transfer from Georgia, is still "finishing up a few things" with his academics at UGA and did not report to Auburn on Thursday, head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters, though Robertson could be in town as soon as Friday.
247Sports

Easter recaps second Arkansas visit

Arkansas' football staff hosted some of its top priorities for the Class of 2023 on Saturday, including instate four-star tight end Shamar Easter of Ashdown (Ark.).
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn looking for wide receivers to step up this fall

AUBURN, Alabama–If you run down questions for the Auburn Tigers heading into the 2021 football season the lack of experience at receiver would be at the top of the list of concerns for Bryan Harsin’s first club. Without leading receivers Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove to count on, quarterback Bo Nix and the offense will have to depend on plenty of inexperienced guys to get the job done when Auburn opens the season against Akron on September 4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2021 Position Preview: Wide Receivers

They have the talent, they have experience, now, can the Hurricanes wide receiver group finally put it all together? Last season, Miami’s WR’s had their moments where they produced for the offense and made plays, but in the end, the unit as a whole couldn’t find the consistency necessary to be a lethal passing attack.
College Sports247Sports

Fresno State 2021 Wide Receivers Preview

The Fresno State Bulldogs ended the 2020 season as the Mountain West's top passing team and the 'Dogs appear to be even better-equipped at receiver this year than last. The Bulldogs return their top six receivers from the 2020 team and have some new faces that could also make an immediate impact.
Footballinsidepacksports.com

ALPHA WOLF HIGHLIGHTS: Wide Receivers

Multiple 2023 and 2024 wide receiver targets participated in a variety of drills at the Alpha Wolf Showcase. Here are some highlights of the group in action. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available...
Indiana Statechatsports.com

Indiana football position preview: Wide receiver

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of previews Crimson Quarry will publish in the coming weeks looking at each of IU’s position groups entering the 2021 season. Ohio State might be able to lay claim to having the best wide receiver duo in the entire country in 2021, with Chris Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020) and Garrett Wilson (43/723/6) – prepare yourself for all the oxygen that will be devoted to the Buckeyes’ receiving corps on FOX this year – but Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle is the reigning Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, which is awarded to the best receiver in the Big Ten.
Arkansas State247Sports

Arkansas mostly healthy entering fall camp

Staying as injury-free as possible is one of the most important parts of fall camp. According to Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks should at least be able to open up practice Friday afternoon mostly healthy. "We’re going to be without one guy for the first couple of practices...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Texans make more moves at wide receiver

The Texans continued to make news at wide receiver on Thursday. General manager Nick Caserio released Donte Moncrief and traded with Chicago for Anthony Miller over the weekend. He dealt Randall Cobb to Green Bay for a sixth-round draft choice on Wednesday and signed free agent Jordan Veasy on Thursday.
Texas State247Sports

Texas enters fall camp with predominantly healthy roster

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns will soon begin fall camp as Texas football prepares for the official start of the Steve Sarkisian era on the Forty Acres. Texas will kick off preseason training camp this Friday and have a nearly 100 percent healthy roster entering the first practice of fall camp with only two players who will start practice in a limited capacity.
NFLchatsports.com

Ross, Uiagalelei boast that 'wide receiver U' is back

The injury bug hit Clemson hard last season particularly at wide receiver. Justyn Ross missed all of last season due to a congenital spine issue, Joseph Ngata had surgery on abdomen, Frank Ladson was nagged with a reoccurring foot issue and Brannon Spector also missed time due to injury. Ahead...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Bryan Harsin on SEC adding Texas, Oklahoma: 'We'll be ready'

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin's former and current jobs will soon collide in the SEC. A week ago, traditional powers Texas and Oklahoma were officially welcomed into the SEC after the conference's 14 presidents unanimously voted to invite the storied programs. The institutions are officially set to join the conference in 2025, when their Big 12 media rights expire, though the assumption is that the Longhorns and Sooners will work their way out earlier, which would require a collective contract buyout of more than $150 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy