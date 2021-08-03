Cancel
Meghan McCain Stays Silent After 'Brother' Clay Aiken Wishes Nemesis Kathy Griffin 'Speedy Recovery' After She Trashed The Comedian For 'Bullying' Him

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain was left seemingly speechless after Clay Aiken voiced his support for Kathy Griffin — just hours after the TV personality bashed the comedian for bullying him. McCain voiced her hatred for Griffin on Monday’s episode of The View, shortly after the comedian revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had a secret addiction to painkillers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Aiken
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
John Mccain
