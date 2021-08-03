Ocean County Health officials investigating Covid outbreak following ‘Teen Nights’ in Beach Haven

We have so many restaurants and fast-food joints in Ocean County, but only one Chick-Fil-A in Ocean County, why?. So many area towns in Ocean County are getting new restaurants. Just like Lacey Township; It was announced that Chipotle, Starbucks, and more are coming to Lacey Township. It looks like Popeyes is open. Popeyes is where the old Burger King was on Rt. 9 in Lacey, by the ShopRite Plaza.