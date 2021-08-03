Cancel
Beach Haven, NJ

Ocean County Health officials investigating Covid outbreak following ‘Teen Nights’ in Beach Haven

By Vin Ebenau
 2 days ago
Any teenager and those in contact with those teenagers who've been to 'Teen Nights' in Beach Haven are being asked to get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19. The Long Beach Island Health Department, (a branch of the Ocean County Health Department), announced on Tuesday that they are investigating an 'Active Community Cluster' of Covid-19 cases with at least 11 so far stemming from attendance at Teen Club Nights in the Beach Haven area.

