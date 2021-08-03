Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

West Virginia’s capital city approves ordinance banning conversion therapy

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McRbY_0bGlH9S200

CHARLESTON, WV — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Charleston became the first city in West Virginia to enact such an ordinance Monday night. The ban had been introduced by Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

The ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

“We are hopeful that this victory will help catalyze the passage of state-wide protections in the Mountain State, ensuring that no young person in West Virginia is subjected to this fraud at the hands of mental health providers,” said Troy Stevenson, a senior advocacy campaign manager for the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for youth in the LGBTQ community.

Comments / 26

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Suicide#Capital City#Mental Health#Lgbtq Working Group#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EducationPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: N.C. bill requires parental OK for child vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s legislature has given final approval to a bill that would require minors to get approval from their parents before being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The measure cleared the state Senate unanimously earlier this week and it passed the House on Thursday with support from all...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Indians get 15-year lease agreement, ending relocation talk

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and ending speculation the franchise would relocate. The agreement, which was announced Thursday and still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could...

Comments / 26

Community Policy