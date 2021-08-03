New luxury hotel to make late summer debut near Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium

Modern wood-burning steakhouse Andiron is coming to Allen Parkway after officials with Sambrooks Management Co. leased space there late July. Sambrooks—the company behind other Houston-area restaurants such as The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar, and Candente—has plans to deliver a concept that will include a dining room and bar/lounge area that seats 110 as well as a covered patio with an outdoor bar and lounge that seats an additional 75 people, according to a July 29 press release. The eatery will be located in a historic building at 3201 Allen Parkway, Ste. E110, Houston, across from The Gordy, a new theater venue operated by Stages Theatre.