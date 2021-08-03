Cancel
Texas State

New luxury hotel to make late summer debut near Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium

By Hunter Marrow
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new luxury hotel is coming to Houston in late summer that will neighbor both the Texas Medical Center and NRG Stadium. Blossom Hotel Houston, a 16-story hotel with 267 luxury guest rooms, suites, and more than 9,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces, will open at 7118 Bertner Ave., Houston, bringing a host of amenities, including spacious living areas, an abundance of natural light, minimalist decor with lunar-inspired designs, fine dining, an on-site fitness center and more, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

communityimpact.com

