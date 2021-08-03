adidas YEEZY Releases For August 2021

Kanye West is gearing up to release his brand new album DONDA on August 6th and to make sure the album comes out on time, he has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he can be seen sleeping in the locker room. Needless to say, Kanye is locked in artistically, and in the midst of all of this, he is also doing big things in the sneaker world. His Yeezy brand continues to dominate sneaker culture, and throughout the month of August, we will be getting some great new colorways.