adidas YEEZY Releases For August 2021
Following a lack-luster July, adidas YEEZY has ramped up production for the second-half of 2021. Commencing with YEEZY DAY, which took place on August 2nd, the Kanye West-led label launched a couple of new models while restocking dozens of previously-seen propositions. Fan-favorites like the YEEZY 700 “Wave Runner” made a return, while more divisive options like the YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Cream Clay” debuted to the world. Long-anticipated styles of the YEEZY SLIDE are also rumored to release throughout the month, but one never knows with Mr. West, who’s currently living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in order to finish recording “DONDA.”sneakernews.com
Comments / 0