FOREST CITY — Both of Rutherford County’s charter schools will require its students to wear masks when the 2021-22 school year resumes later this month. The board of directors at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) and Lake Lure Classical Academy (LLCA) decided to start the school year with a mask mandate in the wake of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. Rutherford County is among the state’s counties experiencing substantial spread in a spree of new cases. The county also lags with its vaccination rate.