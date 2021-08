After Ji Chang Wook was diagnosed with COVID-19, his drama co-stars also went to get tested. Ji Chang Wook is starring in the upcoming Netflix drama “The Sound of Magic,” which also stars Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop. The drama halted filming after hearing of Ji Chang Wook’s diagnosis. Later, Netflix confirmed that Ji Chang Wook and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and said that filming would be paused until it was safe to resume. In the meantime, all the staff and cast members would be tested for the virus, and would be tested again when it was time to resume filming.