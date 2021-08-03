Two killed in Cow Canyon crash

A Redmond man and an Alaska man sustained fatal injuries in the Tuesday morning crash

On Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8:45 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at milepost 73, 6 miles south of intersection with U.S. Highway 197 in Cow Canyon.

OSP reported that a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) operated by Ronald Sims, 25, of Redmond, was northbound when a silver Dodge pickup with a camper, operated by William Robinson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason. The two vehicles hit head-on. Both individuals sustained fatal injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately five hours.

OSP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County EMS, Shankio EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.