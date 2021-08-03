Cancel
Two killed in Cow Canyon crash

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 6 days ago
On Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8:45 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at milepost 73, 6 miles south of intersection with U.S. Highway 197 in Cow Canyon.

OSP reported that a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) operated by Ronald Sims, 25, of Redmond, was northbound when a silver Dodge pickup with a camper, operated by William Robinson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason. The two vehicles hit head-on. Both individuals sustained fatal injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately five hours.

OSP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County EMS, Shankio EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

