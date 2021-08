Usually, when Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry makes headlines, it's mainly about her baby daddies or beef with a certain Teen Mom cast member. However, the starlet is in the news this time because she recently announced on her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama that she and her co-host Vee tested positive for COVID-19. At the beginning of their episode she shared, "For those of you guys listening who don't know, Vee and I have COVID."