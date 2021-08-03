Cancel
Carmelo Anthony to sign one-year deal with Lakers to team with longtime friend LeBron James

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
They were drafted in the same class in 2003. One went from high school to the NBA. One spent a year in a college. One was the No. 1 overall pick, the other the No. 3 pick. They became close friends and All-Stars. One started in the Eastern Conference, the other in the West.

One has won four NBA championship, the other zero.

The player with none gets a chance to win one alongside the guy with four.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, announced on Twitter he will join the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, a four-time MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP, for the 2021-22 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCoDl_0bGlFkcI00
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James finally will be teammates after Anthony signed a one-year deal with the Lakers. Mike Ehrmann, USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first time the two stars have played on the same team, though it has been a topic for several seasons. It finally worked out.

Anthony, 37, spent the past two season with Portland, proving he can thrive in a different role. He was no longer a featured player by the time he left the Knicks after the 2016-17 season. He spent a season with Oklahoma City and last just 10 games with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19. It appeared his career was winding down toward an unhappy ending.

Portland gave Anthony a chance, and he resuscitated his career. He averaged 14.3 points and shot 42.3% from the field and 39.9% on 3-pointers in his two seasons with the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are re-tooling their roster in an interesting way. They acquired Russell Westbrook in a deal with Wizards, who gained Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell in the deal. The Lakers also lost Alex Caruso in free agency but reached a deal with free agent shooting guard Malik Monk. They also brought back Dwight Howard.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carmelo Anthony to sign one-year deal with Lakers to team with longtime friend LeBron James

