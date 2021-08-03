Cancel
Wirt County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wirt by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wirt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WIRT COUNTY At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Lucille, Cherry and Palestine. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

