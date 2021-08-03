Rev. Scotty Eugene Jenkins, 58, changed his address from the first house on the left up Hughes Gap Road to his heavenly home early the morning of August 1st, 2021. A lifelong resident of the Buladean community where he gave countless hours of his love and effort to the communities' success. He was born on March 22nd, 1963. He was the son of the late W.S. "Dub" and Pauline Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Frances Street and Webster and Della Jenkins and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.