Developers to build clustered townhomes, single-family homes in southwest corner of Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – A plan to build clustered townhomes and single-family homes on about 72 acres in the southwest corner of town can move forward. North Park Developers LLC and Parkview Homes, which share office space on Royalton Road in Strongsville, are partnering with Tiburon Investments Inc. in North Royalton on the project. They would build the homes off the west side of Prospect Road between Drake and Boston roads, closer to Drake.www.cleveland.com
