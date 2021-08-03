Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

JCS to offer free breakfast, lunch for children during 2021-22 school year

By Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City Schools has announced that all children ages 18 and under will receive free breakfast and lunch until June 30, 2022. “We are very excited to offer this opportunity for our students and families,” Johnson City Schools Food Service Director Karen McGahey said in a press release. “This helps families focus food dollars for night and weekend meals. We offer a variety of healthy meal choices for both breakfast and lunch and our mission is that no student goes hungry.”

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Society
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcs#Breakfast#Science Hill High School#Nutrition#Jcs#Title I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Comments / 1

Community Policy