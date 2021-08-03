JCS to offer free breakfast, lunch for children during 2021-22 school year
Johnson City Schools has announced that all children ages 18 and under will receive free breakfast and lunch until June 30, 2022. “We are very excited to offer this opportunity for our students and families,” Johnson City Schools Food Service Director Karen McGahey said in a press release. “This helps families focus food dollars for night and weekend meals. We offer a variety of healthy meal choices for both breakfast and lunch and our mission is that no student goes hungry.”www.johnsoncitypress.com
