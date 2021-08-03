Expert recommends parents talk to students heading to college about nutrition

If you find yourself always hungry, or have that teens who you just can’t fill up… it may be because of the foods we’re eating. Dieticians give us the top foods to stock up on that will leave you feeling full, satisfied and healthy. If you’re looking for a longer lasting full high protein is a way to go. And eggs are not only a good way to start your day. Studies show that those who eat them for breakfast were more satisfied and consumed fewer calories throughout the day. And you know what they say about beans…well they are good for your heart and also fill you up. Fiber provides bulk and slows the movement of of food through your digestive tract, which keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Legumes such as beans, peas and lentils are known for good sources of fiber and protein. They are 30% more filling than pasta and bread, and low in calories which also makes them weight loss friendly. Foods that contain a lot of water fill you up without adding calories. Go for more soups. Research shows soups may be more filling than solid meals with the same ingredients. Broth-based soups tend to be lower in calories than cream based. So look for those. Another idea is to choose it as an appetizer a study showed that those who had it at the beginning of a meal consumed 20% fewer calories at that meal. And don’t knock the potatoes. They’ve gotten a bad wrap in the past because of their carb content but you should give them a second look. Potatoes have a certain type of starch called resistant starch, which has half the calories of regular starch. It acts a lot like soluble fiber and helps you feel full and eat less calories later. Cook them for triple the benefit. cooling and reheating potatoes multiple times continues to increase their hunger-suppressing effect.