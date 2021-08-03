Cancel
Benton County attorney accused of sexually assaulting girl

By Jenny Berg
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenton County Attorney Philip K. Miller is facing three felonies for reportedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed last week. Miller, who has lead the Benton County Attorney's Office for eight years, was charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

