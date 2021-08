Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez are finally getting to enjoy their honeymoon two months after secretly tying the knot. The pop star posted a string of photographs on her Instagram account on Sunday giving her fans a small glimpse into the couple's recent trip to The Netherlands. Grande shared some of the sights during their time there, including a swan, a ladybug, succulents, windmills, a house boat, and the two of them in full tourist mode posing in an oversized pair of wooden clogs intended for souvenir photographs. She captioned the post with a snail and waffle emoji, two things often synonymous with the country.