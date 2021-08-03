Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Paul F. Risko

By Roxanne Miller
thewestfieldnews.com
 2 days ago

WESTFIELD: Paul F. Risko, 55, of Westfield, MA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Paul was born on October 30, 1965 and was a lifelong resident of Westfield, where he graduated from Westfield Vocational High School. He worked at Al’s Tire Shop, Westfield Coatings and for the Westfield Public School system. Paul loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, golf, and of course, football and his beloved Patriots. His huge laugh and smile will be greatly missed.

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Obituaries
City
Shirley, MA
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al S Tire Shop#Westfield Coatings#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy