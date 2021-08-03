WESTFIELD: Paul F. Risko, 55, of Westfield, MA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Paul was born on October 30, 1965 and was a lifelong resident of Westfield, where he graduated from Westfield Vocational High School. He worked at Al’s Tire Shop, Westfield Coatings and for the Westfield Public School system. Paul loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, golf, and of course, football and his beloved Patriots. His huge laugh and smile will be greatly missed.