Raiders’ Sam Young Retires

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Young has retired, per an announcement from the Raiders. The offensive tackle re-signed with the team just a month ago, but he’s opted to hang ’em up instead. Young was expected to slot into the Raiders’ offensive tackle rotation, behind left tackle Kolton Miller and unexpected first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. Young would have been one of the first tackles off of the bench and an insurance policy for Leatherwood, if he proved to be too green. But, based on the reviews Leatherwood has been getting out of practice, there might not have been much playing time left for Young anyway.

