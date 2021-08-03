Ruth Ann Dalke (née Johnson), 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home in Beatrice, March 25, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1934 in a parsonage in Elm Creek, Nebraska to the Reverend A.W. Johnson and Irma Johnson (née Peck). Her early childhood was spent in Minden and the family moved to Fairbury when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1952. There she fell in love with Dean Dalke and they were married September 11, 1955. Ruth was the very first bride to be married in the new Fairbury United Methodist church! She had received her nursing degree a year before, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Her favorite nursing position was with Bryan Hospital where she was the head nurse in the emergency department.