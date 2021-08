Apple has announced some pricing changes in a number of markets around the world. As local taxes and exchange rates change in key markets, Apple App Store users may find that the prices of their favorite apps or in-app purchases have shifted somewhat. Over the next few days, App Store prices will be decreasing in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and all territories that use the Euro as their primary currency. On the other side of the coin, Apple is increasing prices in the countries of Georgia and Tajikistan due to an increase in the value-added tax of 18% for those nations.