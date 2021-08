When 9-year-old Victory Brinker stepped onstage for her “America’s Got Talent” audition, her goal was to earn a “yes” vote from all four judges. Before she began her performance, the Pennsylvania child admitted to feeling “ex-nervous” (a combination of nervous and excited) about taking her shot on the big stage. While her mom looked on anxiously from the sidelines, Victory ribbed judge Simon Cowell for his monochromatic wardrobe choices. It wasn’t long before all the judges seemed smitten by her sweetness and charm.